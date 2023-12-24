Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:GSEE)

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1538 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS GSEE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.47. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

