Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $171,672.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,207.35 or 1.00053860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012109 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00241111 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $92,598.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.