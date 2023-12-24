Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $785,297.01

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $785,297.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002876 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004562 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.