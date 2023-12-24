Multibit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.59 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Multibit has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multibit has a total market cap of $219.72 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.26568476 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $28,867,687.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

