MVL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $106.42 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $106.42 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About MVL
MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
MVL Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.
