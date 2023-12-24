Oasis Network Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $865.55 million and approximately $134.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.91 or 0.05272284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00109528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

