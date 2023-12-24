OMG Network Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $123.26 million and approximately $61.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00110329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00026091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005878 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

