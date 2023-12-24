Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $371.52 million and $947,147.09 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004935 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 371,353,852 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

