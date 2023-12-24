PayPal USD (PYUSD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.69 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $159.03 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99804047 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,032,437.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

