PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $158.79 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99804047 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,032,437.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

