Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.66 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.58 or 0.00012941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $101.86 million and $7.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.65934259 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $17,612,431.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

