Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $54.93 million and approximately $74.54 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Reef Coin Profile
Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Reef Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
