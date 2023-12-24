Render Token Price Up 13.6% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00010921 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $119.24 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,908,453 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

