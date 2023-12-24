Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115,979.51 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00013740 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $115,979.51 and approximately $279,151.56 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.92120135 USD and is up 13.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $371,878.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

