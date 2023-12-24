Sapphire Price Hits $0.0153 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $4,104.77 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,269.62 or 0.05275247 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00110229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,589,246,015 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,616,592 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

