Secret Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $4,442.12 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00308746 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,686.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

