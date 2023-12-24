Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.75 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $3,202.70 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00132174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00038860 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002295 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00308746 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,686.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

