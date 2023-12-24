SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

SEIV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 3,334.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,842 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 73.45% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.