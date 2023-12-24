SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.25. 514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Institutional Trading of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 368.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

