SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 5.6% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $334.44 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.00 or 1.00005524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011898 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003648 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00105572 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.3521397 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33659685 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $51,006,224.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

