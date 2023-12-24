Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

