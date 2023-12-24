Threshold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.29 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $261.11 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,184.23 or 1.00084717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012032 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003647 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00115027 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02549775 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,545,469.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.