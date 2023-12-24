Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $6.82 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.82 or 0.00015861 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $291.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00165345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009210 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.52336285 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 896 active market(s) with $200,040,468.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.