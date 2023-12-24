Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $17,151.45

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $17,151.45 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,977.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00165345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.69 or 0.00534441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00400823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00048641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00113933 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,356,310 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

