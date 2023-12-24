Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (ZIVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
ZIVB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $23.66.
Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
