Waltonchain Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $997,019.72 and $150,410.62 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,474,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

