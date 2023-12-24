WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $34.48 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00007511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $34.48 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 948,813,412 coins and its circulating supply is 347,868,583 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 948,752,993.8468436 with 347,805,417.1833695 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 3.2888437 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $36,376,078.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

