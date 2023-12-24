ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $693,874.46 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00070899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

