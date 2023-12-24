ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Achieves $27.62 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. ZEON has a total market cap of $27.62 million and $5,751.88 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

