aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $468.77 million and $120.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002255 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,039,494 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.