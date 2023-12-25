AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Trading Down 8.9%

AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
AESAY Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92.
About AESAY
AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AESAY
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for AESAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AESAY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.