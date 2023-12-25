AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $29.61.
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Company Profile
