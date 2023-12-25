Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 339.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $12.82 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 312,628 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

