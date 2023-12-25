AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Declares Dividend of $4.27 (NASDAQ:NVDS)

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.2717 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NVDS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,987. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $210.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

