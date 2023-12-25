AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) to Issue Dividend of $4.27 on December 29th

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 4.2717 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. 281,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,987. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $210.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

