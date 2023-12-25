Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.95 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.73 or 0.05224198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00108702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00028098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,030,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,290,023 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

