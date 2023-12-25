Bitcoin Price Hits $43,477.26 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $851.33 billion and $20.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,477.26 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00536954 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00116380 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00024722 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,581,012 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
