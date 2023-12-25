Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00072247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.