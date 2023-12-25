Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 24,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 49,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Bouygues Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

