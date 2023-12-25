Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2924 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.45. 49,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

