Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.65 on December 29th

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6504 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 208.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

