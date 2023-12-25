Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 44,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 68,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
Caledonia Mining Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.74.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
