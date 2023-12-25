Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 44,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 68,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is presently -70.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.