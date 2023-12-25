ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:LRGE)

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,878. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $175.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $318,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.