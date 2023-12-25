Conflux Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $709.02 million and $57.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,477.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00166428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00536954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00402639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00116380 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,555,079,138 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,554,827,771.813813 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19836577 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $56,114,469.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

