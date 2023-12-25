DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON (OTCMKTS:DMTGY) Shares Down 2.6%

DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON (OTCMKTS:DMTGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.