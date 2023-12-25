Decred (DCR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Decred has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $262.19 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.66 or 0.00038345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00134972 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00028132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004404 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002259 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,736,096 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

