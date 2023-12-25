dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.58 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and approximately $6,153.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00166428 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008948 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,373,372 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99707601 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,705.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.