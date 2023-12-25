DigiByte Market Capitalization Achieves $164.76 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. DigiByte has a market cap of $164.76 million and $5.34 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,450.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00167263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.04 or 0.00538613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00404484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00116482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,720,651,246 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

