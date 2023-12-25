Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $26.84. 117,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,900. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

