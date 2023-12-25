Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and approximately $786,005.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,854,980 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

